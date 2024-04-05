Chairman PRCS, DG Rangers Sindh discuss humanitarian efforts in the province

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, the Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), convened a significant meeting for discussion with Major General Azhar Waqas, the Director General (DG) of Rangers Sindh, at the Pakistan Rangers Sindh Headquarters on Friday. The meeting centered on ongoing humanitarian initiatives in Sindh province.

During the dialogue, Chairman Laghari underscored PRCS’s steadfastness and commitment, especially during challenging circumstances like the devastating 2022 flood. Through partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the IFRC, ICRC, and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, PRCS promptly initiated relief efforts, benefiting over 2.8 million individuals across 55 districts, with a focus on underserved areas. PRCS collaborated with the government and Armed Forces, complementing their relief endeavors to alleviate the plight of flood-affected communities. Chairman Laghari elaborated on PRCS’s emergency flood response in Sindh, detailing activities such as distributing essential supplies, providing shelter, installing water treatment facilities, and offering cash assistance to affected families. Additionally, he outlined ongoing recovery initiatives aimed at providing shelter, livelihood support, water and sanitation facilities, hygiene promotion, and food distribution. Moreover, Chairman Laghari highlighted PRCS’s assistance to Sindh provincial and district branches in capacity building and various programs, including supplying ambulances to enhance emergency care services during flood operations and beyond. DG Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, lauded PRCS’s significant contributions, emphasizing its pivotal role in natural disasters. He praised the National Society’s dedication under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, which transcends ethnic or cultural boundaries, contributing significantly to humanitarian endeavors.