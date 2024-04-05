PDMA issues excessive heatwave alert in Punjab this month

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding a potential increase in the intensity of heat during April on Friday. According to the PDMA spokesperson, the temperature in Punjab is expected to exceed the 30-year average while excessive heatwave in urban centres is anticipated where the impact is likely to be significant.

In the province of Punjab, the possibility of fast winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, and hailstorms are also highlighted by the PDMA heat alert.

As per the PDMA spokesperson, in northern Punjab, heavy rains may lead to flash flooding in streams and nullahs. Moreover, mountainous regions (Northern Pakistan areas) may experience an increased risk of landslides.

The Irrigation Department has also been informed about the weather situation to take precautionary measures. The PDMA has briefed the concerned authorities including commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab on the alarming weather situation.