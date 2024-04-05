IESCO consumers upset as power bill due date before Eid

Consumers of the Islamabad Electric Supply Corporation (IESCO) expressed outrage over the company’s practice of repeatedly shortening the due date for electricity bill payments. This frustration has intensified as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches this week, with the potential deadline for bill submission falling just two days before the holiday on April 8th.

The anger stems from a confluence of factors. Consumers are already burdened by rising electricity prices. Additionally, IESCO has been inconsistent with due dates in recent months, previously setting them on the 17th, 15th, and 14th of each month. However, the upcoming Eid has resulted in a significant change, potentially pushing the due date back to as early as April 8th.

This unexpected shift has sparked criticism, particularly amidst the current economic climate of high inflation. Many consumers, especially white-collar workers, view IESCO’s actions as an unreasonable hardship.

In response to this growing discontent, there is a strong demand for intervention. Consumers are urging the Ministry of Water and Power, and the Federal Government as a whole, to step in and extend the due date for electricity bill payments. Ideally, they seek an extension to April 15th, which would provide a more manageable timeframe for settling bills during a period of financial strain. The situation underscores the need for stricter regulations and policies that prioritize consumer protection. Effective measures must be taken to address the challenges posed by inflation and economic hardship, ensuring a fairer and more predictable environment for electricity consumers.