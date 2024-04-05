Hajj 2024: 2nd phase of training to commence from April 15

The second phase of Hajj 2024 training will commence from April 15. According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, forty Hajj trainers will provide training on new initiatives and Hajj-related matters at 122 locations across Pakistan. It will be ensured that every intending pilgrim is well-informed about the rituals of Hajj and administrative matters, maintaining discipline and uniformity while doing worship. In Hajj camps, all pilgrims are required to receive the mandatory vaccination ten days before Hajj flights commence. Pilgrims will be provided with a suitcase, hand-carry bag, shoe bag, Ihram belt, and a green scarf with the Pakistani flag. The Hajj flight schedule will be announced after Eidul Fitr. Hajj flights will operate from May 9 to June 9 this year. Carrying a smartphone will be mandatory for all intending pilgrims so that they can seek help from useful mobile Apps during their Hajj journey.