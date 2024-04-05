Gold takes a breather after hitting fresh record high

Surging gold price in the country took a breather on Friday and decreased by Rs900 per tola after the price of the yellow metal took a dip in the international market after hitting an all-time high.

According to the data provided by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold decreased to Rs240,200 from Rs241,100. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased to Rs205,932 from Rs206,704, showing a decrease of Rs772. Following suit, the price for 10 grams of 22-karat gold decreased to Rs188,772.

Earlier, gold price in the country fell last week by Rs2,350 (-1.03 percent) per tola to Rs225,150 from Rs227,500. In the preceding week, gold price fell by Rs2,700 (-1.17 percent) per tola to Rs230,200 from Rs220,300. During the month of February, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold increased by Rs200 to Rs215,700 from Rs215,500 while in January, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 to Rs215,500 from Rs220,000. On the other hand, gold futures in the international market were available at $2,292.20 per ounce, showing an increase of $1.50. Out of the $1.50 increase, -$0.45 was due to strengthening of the US dollar and +$1.95 was due to predominant buyers, according to the Kitco Gold Index.