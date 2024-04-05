Bitcoin inches up to $66,827

The cryptocurrency market edged lower on Friday, with the market capitalization losing 0.7 percent to reach $2.61 trillion. As of 1100 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, inched up to $66,827 with an uptick of 0.8 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $1.314 trillion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 4.2 percent down in the past seven days. However, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, shed 2.4 percent to reach $3,266. With this decrease in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $392.5 billion. ETH has shed 7.5 percent of its value during the last seven days. On the other hand, Binance Coin (BNB) price slipped by 2.2 percent to reach $573. The market capitalization of BNB has reached $88.5 billion with this decrease. BNB has shed 6.4 percent of its value during the last seven days. Similarly, Solana price decreased by 8.2 percent to reach $170. With this decrease in price, its market capitalization has fallen to $76.3 billion. SOL has shed 7.4 percent of its value during the last seven days.