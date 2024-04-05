SSGC busts massive gas theft network supplying 2,500 houses in Karachi

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) uncovered a gas theft operation worth millions of rupees in Karachi. A joint raid by SSGC’s Central Revenue Department (CRD) and Central Gas Testing Organization (CGTO) targeted Gul Hasan Town near Sabzi Mandi. The investigation revealed a network supplying gas to over 2,500 houses by directly stealing from the service line. SSGC teams disconnected all 2,500 illegal connections, effectively dismantling the entire operation. According to SSGC estimates, the gas thieves were stealing a staggering 2,400,000 cubic meters of gas annually, valued at a significant Rs 75,000,000. SSGC emphasized that gas is a national resource, and theft will not be tolerated. The company vowed to strengthen its crackdown on gas thieves, imposing fines based on the stolen gas volume.