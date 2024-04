Shiffrin engaged to fellow skier Kilde

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway have announced their engagement. The Alpine skiing pair posted photos on social media of a beaming Shiffrin showing off a ring. Kilde, who is recovering from a January crash that cut his season short, said it was too early to say when the wedding day would be. “It will probably come when we have settled down, so it will probably be a few more years,” the 31-year-old added. The two confirmed their relationship in May 2021. American Shiffrin won her 97th World Cup victory last month to extend her record haul and further cement her place as the greatest Alpine skier of all time. Speed specialist Kilde, who was the men’s overall World Cup champion in 2020, was airlifted off the course in Wengen after suffering a deep cut into his right calf and a dislocated right shoulder in the crash a downhill race.