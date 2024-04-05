Nora Fatehi reveals financial struggles and mental health battles

Canadian-Moroccan Bollywood dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has opened up about the challenges and exploitation she faced during the early stages of her career in India.

In a recent interview, she revealed the exploitation, mental health struggles and even food insecurity she experienced in her early days in Indian entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with India Today, Fatehi disclosed that she arrived in India with only Rs 5,000, unaware of the financial struggles that awaited her.

Upon reaching Mumbai, the bustling capital of Maharashtra, the Bollywood dancer said she found herself sharing a cramped two-room flat with nine other girls, all grappling with mental health issues, adding to her own mental strain.

She recounted times when she couldn’t afford proper meals, surviving on meager rations like a single egg and bread.

Navigating the challenges of building a career proved mentally taxing for Fatehi, who even felt the need for therapy but lacked the financial means to access it.

Fatehi also shed light on the exploitation she faced at the hands of employment agencies in India, who exploited her by charging exorbitant fees for her services while paying her meager wages. She highlighted the lack of legal recourse against such agencies in India, leaving many vulnerable individuals at their mercy.

Fatehi embarked on her modeling, acting, and dancing journey in India in 2014. Since then, she has appeared in item songs in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films, often in brief roles.