Miss Universe ‘refutes’ claims of Saudi Arabia’s participation in pageant

Reports claiming Saudi Arabia will compete in the Miss Universe pageant for the first time have been refuted by the organization.

It was announced last week that model Rumy Alqahtani would represent the Kingdom in the 73rd edition of the international competition, which will take place in Mexico in late September. This will be the first time the competition has ever been held in the Kingdom.

The 27-year-old Alqahtani announced her entry on Instagram with the following message: “I am honoured to participate in the Miss Universe International 2024 competition. This is the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition”. But the competition itself seems to have refuted these claims. Vivian Nereim, a journalist for the New York Times, posted a statement about the Miss Universe pageant online. It stated, in part, that there has never been a selection process held in Saudi Arabia and that any claims to the contrary are inaccurate and deceptive. “We would like to categorically state that no selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia and any such claims are false and misleading.

“The selection of contestants to represent their respective countries in the Miss Universe competition is a rigorous process that adheres strictly to our policies and guidelines.

“Each country’s selection is carried out in accordance with established criteria and regulations, ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection of participants.”

The proliferation of news online about a Saudi woman competing in Miss Universe compared to the fact that so far, no one has interviewed her or independently confirmed anything about the story is…weird. Story upon story written solely off of an Instagram post?

The statement went on to say that Saudi Arabia is going through a screening process even though it is not currently one of the nations that is “fully participating this year.”