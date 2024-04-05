Doja Cat releases ‘Scarlet’ deluxe edition, ‘Masc’ music video

Doja Cat is revisiting her album Scarlet. The 28-year-old singer and rapper released a deluxe edition of the album, titled Scarlet 2 Claude, on Friday. Scarlet 2 Claude features seven new tracks, including “Masc” featuring Teezo Touchdown and “Urrrge!!!!!!!!!!” featuring ASAP Rocky. Doja Cat also shared a music video for “Masc.” Scarlet 2 Claude is inspired by Claude Frollo, the villainous archdeacon from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. “I feel like it connects to the story of ‘Scarlet’ in some way,” Doja Cat recently said on The Therapy Gecko Podcast. “And if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand, kind of, the whole connection. There’s a control aspect. He just abuses his power.” Doja Cat released the original version of Scarlet in September 2023. The album features the singles “Paint the Town Red” and “Agora Hills.”