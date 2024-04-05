Punjab govt announces Eid holidays

Following federal government, the Punjab government on Friday also announced three-day holidays for Eidul Fitr.

With the inclusion of Saturday and Sunday, there will be total five holidays in Punjab. As per a notification released by Services and General Administration

Department (S&GAD) in Lahore on Friday, the holidays have been scheduled from Wednesday, April 10, to Friday, April 12, for offices observing a five-day work week.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic lunar calendar, celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting. Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint. This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.