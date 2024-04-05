American Business Council lists steps for documenting economy

The American Business Council (ABC) of Pakistan has proposed documenting the country’s economy by emphasizing tax reforms and ease of doing business in the upcoming budget 2024-25.

Tax income should be on profit and not on turnover and with this it has been suggested to restore the confidence of investors and broaden the tax net, Aisha Sarwari, Board of Director of the American Business Council of Pakistan said this while addressing the “Pre- Budget Proposal Seminar” organized by the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad.

Addressing the seminar, Aisha Sarwari said that ABC members excel in, and contribute to, all sectors of the economy, with a cumulative gross revenue exceeding US$ 600 billion. She said that they employ over 130,000 people directly and more than a million indirectly in Pakistan.

The American Business Council recognizes the commercial impact and economic relevance of its members, and proactively works to facilitate and promote their interests in all matters of trade and investment, she said. She said the organization is therefore revered as an effective channel for dialogue with the Government of Pakistan. Sarwari Regular suggestions and input for improvement are provided to the relevant bodies – ministries, regulatory and tax authorities – to ensure that ABC’s suggestions and concerns are incorporated in the annual Federal Budget and Trade Policy.

Board of Directorate of ABC said that illicit trade and smuggling is a huge issue that creates a non level playing field in Pakistan for legitimate businesses. There are a number of innovative products that are today being smuggled into Pakistan due to high tariffs and this also creates a barrier for legal businesses to legally import and commercialise these products in Pakistan, She.

Hence we request that the MOC should look into tariffs which should discourage smuggling by making smuggling less lucrative. She said this will have a positive impact on government revenue, improve Pakistan’s rating as a place for doing business and also increase FDI She also proposed that consider that MNCs who exist in Pakistan should only be allowed to bring in the brands belonging to them or at least have a NOC from the company before anyone else is allowed to import the product.

The recommendations are crafted to strike a balance between encouraging investment, broadening the tax base, and ensuring fairness within the tax system, she proposed The American Business Council of Pakistan was established in 1984 and has since been accredited as the voice of US businesses operating in Pakistan.

It is a non-profit organization one of the largest groups of single-country overseas investors in Pakistan and currently consists of Fortune 500 companies, small and medium enterprises, renowned business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Pakistani.

The American Business Council of Pakistan is affiliated with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC), Washington D.C., as well as the Asia-Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce (APCAC).

ABC also has a close working relationship with the U.S.-Pakistan Business Council and utilizes its platform to create a dynamic exchange of ideas between its members, businesses, the State of Pakistan, United States of America and the world.