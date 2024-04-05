Two passersby killed in police-dacoits gunfight in Karachi

Two citizens were killed during a clash between police and dacoits in New Nazimabad area of Karachi police said on Friday. According to a report, at least 55 people lost their lives in various dacoity bids in Karachi since the start of 2024. In the latest incident, dacoits opened fire at Shaheen Force personnel near New Nazimabad Gate and in the cross-firing two passersby were killed and another got injured. One dacoit who got injured was apprehended by police while his two accomplices escaped from the scene. The deceased were identified as Shabbir and Saindad while injured dacoit was identified as Shahid who were shifted to Jinnah hospital. Talking to media, SSP West Hafiz-ur-Rehman Bugti said that escaped dacoits have been identified and police were conducting raids for their arrest. The deceased Saindad was resident of Umerkot, interior Sindh who used to work as laborer while Shabbir was employee of Steel Mills. The injure citizen was identified as Ghulam Mustafa.