South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs footballer Luke Fleurs shot dead

AFP

South African footballer Luke Fleurs was shot dead by robbers in Johannesburg in the latest incident to shock the crime-ridden nation, police and his club said on Thursday.

Fleurs, 24, a defender with Johannesburg’s popular Kaizer Chiefs team, was gunned down Wednesday night as he refilled his car at a gas station in a northwestern suburb of the city, police said. “It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg,” his team said in a social media post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Police said Fleurs was waiting to be served at a petrol station in his Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI when he was confronted by two armed men driving a white BMW.

