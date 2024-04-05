Sainz wants future sorted ‘sooner rather than later’

Carlos Sainz said Thursday that he wanted his Formula One future to be sorted out “sooner rather than later” as he prepares to leave Ferrari at the end of the season.

The Spaniard, who won the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago, will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and does not yet have a seat for next season.

Sainz said ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix that he has been speaking to “pretty much all” the teams in Formula One and wants to resolve his future quickly.

“It’s a matter of going more into detail and seeing the more realistic options and what are the best options for me and my future,” he said. “I don’t have any news for you or nothing to say here today.

“The only thing I would say is that it’s time now to speed up a bit everything and hopefully we can get it sorted out sooner rather than later.”

Sainz came back from appendicitis surgery to lead Ferrari to a one-two in Melbourne ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

He missed the previous race in Saudi Arabia and was bed-ridden for a week as he recovered from the operation.

Sainz said he was feeling back to 100 percent in Japan. “I’ve been riding my bike this week, stayed in Australia for a week and started coming back to the gym,” he said.