Sonya Hussyn recalls major wardrobe malfunction during awards ceremony

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn candidly recalled a major wardrobe malfunction she fell victim to, during a recent awards ceremony. One of the most celebrated and acclaimed female actors of Pakistan, Sonya Hussyn, along with her two sisters Sana and Saima, was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when they candidly spoke about their sisterly bond, career aspirations and some awkward throwbacks. During a segment, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ star threw it back to an incident, when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her pink sari at an awards ceremony abroad.

“It happened to me very recently at an awards ceremony in Canada,” Hussyn began.

She continued, “One of the designers made this very pretty, pink-coloured sequin saree for me, with a halter neck blouse, adorned with bejewelled lace.”

Recalling the embarrassing incident, the actor added, “I was sitting all poised at the event when some fellow actor called me from behind saying ‘Hi Sonya’ and I immediately turned back to respond to her and bam, that halter neck broke there.”

“And at that very moment, Ali Rehman Khan and Yasir Hussain, who were the hosts for the night, I saw them approaching me to sing a song for Pakistan,” she remembered.