Diljit Dosanjh calls Kylie Jenner a ‘beautiful Punjaban’

Renowned actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently shared his admiration for American entrepreneur and television personality Kylie Jenner, dubbing her as ‘beautiful like a Punjaban’ (a Punjabi woman).

Dosanjh, known for his vocal appreciation of Jenner, expressed his admiration in a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

In his remarks, Dosanjh confessed to being captivated by Jenner’s allure, stating, “She looks great, beautiful and looks like a Punjaban. I don’t know why and how, but I felt she is Punjabi.” Dosanjh further commended Jenner’s entrepreneurial acumen, highlighting her substantial net worth and successful ventures.

Addressing Jenner’s critics, Dosanjh defended her accomplishments, emphasizing her resilience and determination in shaping her own destiny. “Whatever it is, people can hate her for whatever, but she’s made a life of her own. Look at her net worth,” he remarked, underscoring Jenner’s business ventures and achievements.

During the interview, Dosanjh also reminisced about his experience working with Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor on their latest film, Crew. Reflecting on his first day on set with Kapoor, Dosanjh expressed profound gratitude, stating, “My first day shooting was with Kareena Kapoor and I wondered how I have been watching her films and now I am acting with her. So yes, that was a heart touching moment.”

Dosanjh’s forthcoming projects include the highly anticipated Amar Singh Chamkila biopic set for release this month on Netflix, alongside his ongoing work in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. With his unwavering talent and charming persona, Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences both domestically and internationally, cementing his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.