Salman Khan to sue comedian over derogatory joke?

A close friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed if he planning to sue Indian comedian Kunal Kamra over his derogatory joke during a recent stand-up.

As per the latest reports from Indian media outlets, Salman Khan has decided to spare comedian Kunal Kamra, after he cracked a derogatory joke about him during one of his recent stand-up shows.

After he mimicked the ‘Tiger 3’ star in his gig and said, “There was once a time when comedians were scared of Salman Khan everyone says don’t joke about Salman. He can slap a woman and we can’t joke about him?” Kamra refused to apologise to the Bollywood star for his remark, as affirmed in his X post, “I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath and I don’t apologise for jokes anymore”

The post from the comedian came after self-proclaimed film critic and internet personality Kamaal R Khan claimed that Khan is filing a defamation suit against the former. However, according to the latest development, KRK’s claim is not true and the Bollywood star is not going to sue Kamra. Quoting a close friend of Khan, Indian publications reported, “If he sued everyone who abused him, he would be in and out of courtrooms. Over the years, Salman has come to terms with his controversial attackable image. He knows mentioning his name, especially in a derogatory context, gets attention. So no, he isn’t suing this guy.

“His father, Salim Khan, counsels him to ignore insults. Salim saab tells Salman they are just a way of grabbing attention,” suggested the insider.