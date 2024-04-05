Atif Aslam’s new na’at enthrals listeners

Atif Aslam’s new Na’at ‘Main Sadqay Ya Rasool ul Allah’ mesmerises listeners. He has recited ‘Main Sadqay Ya Rasool ul Allah’ in his beautiful voice. People seem to have fallen in love with the kalaam and have been sharing their admiration for it. Atif Aslam is a star in the country. He became a star after his ‘Aadat’ became a hit and he has never looked back since. He is known for the beautiful music that he has created over the years and the songs he sang for many Bollywood movies. His other side came forward when he recited Tajdar e Haram for the first time for Coke Studio and it became such a big hit that many people from the younger generation know only his version of Tajdar e Haram. He has once again come forward with an Aarifana Kalam. Atif Aslam has been more in touch with his spiritual side for the past few years and he has shared that the kalaams he recites are the legacy that he wants to leave behind for his children.