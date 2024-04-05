Hafiz Naeemur Rehman elected JI chief

In a significant development within the political landscape of Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has been elected as the Amir (chief) of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), one of the country’s prominent religious and political parties.

The announcement of his election as the new party chief was made following a decision by the majority of the members of Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday.

Hailing from Karachi, Hafiz Naeem is a civil engineering by profession. He also categorises himself as an environmentalist on his social media profiles.

The selection process for the party chief within Jamaat-e-Islami is a significant affair, occurring every five years. This time, the party’s central consultative body, known as the Markazi Shura, proposed three names to lead the JI members. Among these names were prominent figures such as Sirajul Haq and Liaquat Baloch, alongside the ultimately successful candidate, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

The outgoing chief, Sirajul Haq, held the position of Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami since 2014, marking a decade-long tenure. Before him, a lineage of influential leaders including Syed Munawar Hassan, Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Mian Tufail Muhammad, and Maulana Syed Abul Ala Maududi have all held this prestigious responsibility.

It’s essential to note the historical significance of Jamaat-e-Islami within the political fabric of Pakistan. Founded in 1941 by Maulana Syed Abul Ala Maududi, the party has played a pivotal role in shaping the ideological and political discourse of the country over the decades.