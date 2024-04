The newly-elected Senators will take oath in a Senate session likely to be convened on April 9.

The election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will also be held in the same meeting. A summary to convene the Senate session on April 9 has been prepared, sources privy to the matter said. While the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ruling coalition secured the majority of seats in the April 2 election.