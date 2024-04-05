38 NTDC tower collapses reported in FY-2022-23

A total of 38 incidents of tower collapses in the transmission network of 500 kV and 220 kV of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) were reported during the last fiscal year 2022-23.

According to official data, out of a total of 38 incidents, 25 occurred in the south region, 9 in the north region, and four in the K-Electric area. These incidents not only disrupt the transmission system but also pose hazards to human life and jeopardize the integrity of the entire network.

It is pertinent to mention here that the transmission network plays a critical role in delivering electricity over long distances to load centers. Such incidents cause safety hazards and disruptions to economic activities.

Recognizing the gravity of the issue, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) intervened and directed NTDC to prioritize regular inspection, maintenance, and review, as well as to upgrade its design parameters based on thorough investigation and independent study.