Saudi Arabia ‘invites’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Umrah

Saudi Arabia has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Umrah, following a decision on a scheduled meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to sources, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to depart for Umrah after a meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled. During the meeting, sources said, discussions will focus on various projects aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Sources reveal that both leaders will deliberate on key initiatives to bolster economic and strategic ties between the two nations. Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to extend an official invitation to the Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan, highlighting the importance of strengthening diplomatic relations and fostering mutual collaboration. Sources also indicate that several projects are in the pipeline for Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the commitment of both countries to deepen their partnership across various sectors.