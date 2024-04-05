NICL selects PTCL to expedite digital transformation journey

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and National Insurance Company Limited have signed an agreement for provision of Smart Cloud Services bundled with allied licenses.

Muhammad Basharat Qureshi, Group Vice President Enterprise Solutions, PTCL and Khalid Hameed, Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), signed the agreement at a ceremony recently held at NICL’s Head office in Karachi. Umar Farooqi, Group Director, Enterprise Solutions, PTCL, Tariq Aziz, Executive Director, National Insurance Company and Bilal Kully, General Manager Information Technology, National Insurance Company, were also present on the occasion, along with other senior officials.

PTCL provides the National Insurance Company with its state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions that are equipped with the latest technology, in-built managed security and DDoS filtering solution.

During the signing ceremony, Muhammad Basharat Qureshi, Group Vice President Enterprise Solutions, PTCL, said, “We are pleased to sign an agreement with National Insurance Company to support them in fulfilling their business needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitization effort across the country. Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of technology infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions to the corporate & public sector that will further contribute towards the overall economic growth of the country.”

On the occasion, Khalid Hameed, Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Company, said, “In light of the current fast-paced banking activities specially through mobile and online platforms, regular upgrades to the security apparatus are crucial. We are pleased to sign this agreement with PTCL as our trusted partner for our Smart Cloud Services for Virtual Private Servers. Keeping our data secure is of utmost significance and we believe in providing our customers with the best financial solutions which can provide them with the peace of mind required to fully embrace a digitally enabled financial lifestyle. This partnership with PTCL is a step in the right direction given the scale and quality of services that we offer.”

PTCL endeavors to provide best-in-class services to its corporate customers across various industries in Pakistan. This agreement is part of the growth momentum in the diverse areas of ICT and Security Solutions, which is key to a digital banking eco-system in Pakistan.