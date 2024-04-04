Sindh CM, WB discuss progress on 13 projects worth $3.2bn

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah met a team from the World Bank, led by Country Director Najy Benhassine and discussed the progress of 13 active projects worth $3.2 billion that are being assisted by the World Bank.

So far, 40 per cent or $1.33 billion has been disbursed and they agreed to speed up the work on these projects by removing bottlenecks to ensure their timely completion.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers including Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mohammad Bux Maher, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi and other concerned secretaries. The World Bank team include Operation Manager Gailius J Draugelis Senior Transport Specialist Lincoln, Kamran Akbar, Syed Usman and others.

Chairman P&D Najam Shah gave a detailed briefing saying that Karachi Mobility, project has three components, including a CM Sindh $177 million development of Road infrastructure for the Yellow Line Corridor, $260 million for its operationalisation and $6 million for capacity building and technical assistance.

The meeting was told that the BRT Yellow Line corridor has been divided into two lots -13 km and 21km respectively. The Designs and bidding documents were under preparation and would be submitted to the Bank by May 30. The Requests for bids are scheduled for July 15, 2024. Competitive & Liveable City of Karachi (CLICK) project has five components which include Performance-based Grants to Local Councils and Capacity Building, Modernizing Urban Property Tax Administration and System, Improvement of Business Environment, Technical Assistance for Solid Waste Management and Emergency Response Component.