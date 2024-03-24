Pakistan’s Historic Lunar Mission With China’s Change’E 6

Institute of Space Technology (IST) faculty and students with collaboration of Pakistan National Space Agency SUPARCO, Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) and China’s Shanghai Jio Tong University has successfully designed and developed Lunar CubeSat named ICUBE-Qamar.

ICUBE-Qamar orbiter carries two optical cameras to image lunar surface. Following successful qualification and testing, ICUBE-Qamar has now been integrated with Chang’e 6 mission. Chang’e 6 is 6th in series of China’s lunar exploration mission. The ICUBE-Qamar launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, marking a significant step in Pakistan’s space exploration.