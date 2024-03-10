Siraj declares million march towards US Embassy in Islamabad on 27th

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq announced Million March towards the US embassy in Islamabad on 27th of Ramadan. Sirajul Haq expressed these views while addressing Gaza Protection Rally held in Islamabad on Sunday. He further said if the rulers did not fulfill their responsibility regarding Gaza then we would act as per our own will and in that case participants of the march could also enter President House or the US Embassy.

He further said that Muslim rulers should establish a joint army and Palestine fund, adding that Israel should be economically boycotted. In the rally, declaration was presented by Jamaat-e-Islami Director Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi. In Gaza freedom march, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Emir JI North Punjab Dr. Tariq Saleem, Naib Emir JI Pakistan Mian Muhammad Aslam and Emir JI District Islamabad Engineer Nasrullah Randhawa also addressed. In Gaza March, a large number of people participated. A large number of women also participated in ‘Gaza Freedom March.’

He said on the one side an oath taking ceremony was being held in President House and on the other side another oath-taking is taking place. He said, “I have come here to ask the rulers why they did not give any strategy regarding freedom of Palestine. Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others all take oath but the government did not take practical step to save Gaza. Shehbaz Sharif even did not take name of Gaza during his speech. Core commanders also called meeting but they gave no strategy regarding Gaza.”

He said 30,000 Palestinians including 11,000 children have been martyred but they are steadfast in their mission as belief is more powerful than the power of iron.