PSX index closed on negative note

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark 100 index on Thursday showed a bearish trend as the current index closed at 65,603.08 points with a negative change of 0.08 percent.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE-100) index commenced trading at 65,656.62 points, setting the tone for a day of highs and lows.

Closing at 65,603 points, the KSE-100 index experienced a marginal decline of 53 points, reflecting the complex nature of the trading day.

The market, which saw a high of 65,874 points and a low of 65,187 points, showcased the inherent volatility that characterizes the financial landscape.

Throughout the day, a total of 351 companies’ shares were actively traded, reflecting the nature of the market. The investors engaged in a flurry of transactions, with a volume exceeding 354,153,110 shares. The total value of these transactions surpassed a staggering Rs 14 billion.

Some 351 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 145 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.