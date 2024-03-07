Actor Imran Khan confirms divorce from ex-wife

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan said he and his ex-wife Avantika Malik have been divorced since 2019 while confirming his new romance with girlfriend Lekha Washington.

Bollywood heartthrob Imran Khan, best known for appearing in films like ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Delhi Belly’ and ‘Luck’, put an end to years of speculation and confirmed in a new interview, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true.” He also mentioned, “I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

Speaking about the social media narrative around Washington being the homewrecker in his marriage with Malik, the ‘Luck’ star added, “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”

“Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported,” Khan explained.

Pertinent to note that Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in 2011, after years of dating. They welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014. However, their marriage started having troubles and Malik moved out of their house with their daughter in 2019. The couple started living separately, citing irreconcilable differences. Meanwhile, Imran recently attended his cousin, Ira Aamir Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding with his ladylove Lekha Washington.