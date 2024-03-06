Celebrating poetry and qawwali, a night of ‘artistic harmony’ held at Alhamra

Alhamra Arts Center witnessed an enchanting evening of poetry and Qawwali titled “Azrah-e-Sukhan, Teen Shayar, Aik Qawwal,” featuring renowned poets Tehzeeb Hafi, Zahid Bashir and Ikram Arifi, alongside the celebrated Qawwal Khalid Khan. The event, organized jointly by Lahore Arts Council Alhamra and Azrah-e-Sukhan, unfolded with opening remarks by young poets Anas Azam and Khurram Afaq, setting the stage for a captivating artistic journey. The poets skillfully tailored their verses to resonate with the audience’s preferences, while Khalid Khan’s distinctive Qawwali style added a unique allure to the atmosphere. The program drew numerous poetry enthusiasts who enthusiastically applauded the poets, creating an ambiance of shared appreciation. Expressing his thoughts on the event, Executive Director Alhamra, Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, emphasised Alhamra’s commitment to utilising all available resources to deliver high-quality programs for the public’s welfare and entertainment.