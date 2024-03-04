More than 30 killed in heavy rains

More than 30 people have died in rain-related incidents during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed, officials said Sunday.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the country, including the closure of all schools in Balochistan until Thursday.

Eighteen children were among 26 killed in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) as a result of collapsed buildings. “As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives,” said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in K-P.

Another person was killed in a landslide and more than 150 houses were also damaged.

In Balochistan, five people were killed when buildings collapsed on Thursday and Friday, said Jahanzain Khan, head of the disaster management agency.

Damaged roads, floods and landslides have cut villages off from main towns in Balochistan, while major roads were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan, local media reported. The Meteorological Department anticipates further rainfall and snowfall across the region on Sunday. Meanwhile, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur announced compensation for the victims of heavy rain in the province. As per details, Ali Amin Gandapur announced Rs1 million compensation for each of the deceased and Rs300,000 for each severely wounded person. Each minor injured person would be compensated with Rs50,000.

He also announced to compensate those who suffered financial losses during the rain.

The Chief Minister also directed the secretary of relief to prepare a report on life and financial losses caused by heavy rain in the province. The Chief Minister also gave the district administrations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, and Rescue 1122 instructions to be vigilant and assist people. “The affected people will not be left alone and be supported in every possible way,” Ali Amin Gandapur added.