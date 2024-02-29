Rs 42m funds new e-registration office

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated the new model e-registration office as Rs 42 million were being spent on the project. The practical work has started on the registration office project adjacent to the service center.

Deputy Commissioner along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners laid the foundation stone of the project. DC said that a new registry office will be established on more than three acres land at Mati Tal road.

Services of land registration and land center will be provided under one roof.

As many as 67 percent of the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 17 million in the current financial year. Sub registrar’s office and all records will be shifted to the new office in different phases.

The Deputy Commissioner has given a deadline to complete the project on time.

The preservation of the long-standing land records has also been started.

Providing better service delivery to the masses by upgrading government offices was a mission, DC concluded.