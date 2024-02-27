Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Monday gained 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.36. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.4 and Rs 282.3, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 23 paisa to close at Rs 302.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.54, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs185, whereas a decrease of 08 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.87 compared to the last closing of Rs 353.95.