PKR slips by 3 paisas to 279.36 vs USD

Pakistani rupee snapped a two-day winning streak against the US dollar in the inter-bank market and shed three paisas on Friday, while it remained unchanged on week-on-week basis. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the rupee opened at 279.33 against the dollar in the interbank market and closed at 279.36, depreciating by 0.01 percent. However, the local unit remained unchanged on weekly basis against the greenback. Out of the last 50 sessions, the rupee has surged in 39 sessions and lowered in nine sessions, while it remained unchanged in two sessions. The rupee has improved by Rs8.92 during the current fiscal year 2023-24. The local unit improved by Rs2.36 in January and Rs3.31 in December, while it shed Rs3.69 against the US dollar in November after gaining Rs6.26 (+2.23 percent) against the greenback in the month of October. On the other hand, the local unit lost traction against the greenback in the open market. The rupee was quoted at 279.61 for buying and 282.50 for selling, according to data provided by different exchange companies. The rupee surged by Rs2 against the greenback in January while it gained Rs3.50 in December. In a related development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it looks forward “to working with the new government” of Pakistan.