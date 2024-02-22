PKR appreciates for second day to 279.33 vs USD

Pakistani rupee appreciated against the US dollar for the second straight session in the inter-bank market and gained 17 paisas on Thursday. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the rupee opened at 279.50 against the dollar in the interbank market and closed at 279.33, with an uptick of 0.06 percent. Out of the last 49 sessions, the rupee has surged in 39 sessions and lowered in eight sessions, while it remained unchanged in two sessions. The rupee has improved by Rs8.95 during the current fiscal year 2023-24. The local unit improved by Rs2.36 in January and Rs3.31 in December, while it shed Rs3.69 against the US dollar in November after gaining Rs6.26 (+2.23 percent) against the greenback in the month of October. On the other hand, the local unit gained traction against the greenback in the open market. The rupee was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.3 for selling, according to data provided by different exchange companies. The rupee surged by Rs2 against the greenback in January while it gained Rs3.50 in December. Fitch Ratings said earlier this week that the close outcome of Pakistan’s election and resulting near-term political uncertainty “may complicate” the country’s efforts to secure a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The ongoing Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is scheduled to expire in March 2024.