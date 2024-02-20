Those mocking IK’s convictions may face similar consequences: Ali Zafar

Barrister Ali Zafar of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) raised concerns over the alleged injustices faced by the party before and after the recently held elections.

The lawyer made these points during a Senate session, chaired by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, held on Tuesday after an adjournment motion was filed on the situation arising from the election results, leading to a heated debate. Zafar highlighted incidents where PTI workers were reportedly arrested and the party was denied permission to hold rallies before the elections while all other parties held large public gatherings. He emphasized that under Article 17, the right to an election symbol belongs to the people and cannot be arbitrarily revoked from any political party.

Stressing how the PTI was allegedly targeted in the recent elections, he said the party “was even deprived of its election symbol”. Drawing attention to the convictions of PTI Founder Imran Khan in three cases prior to the elections, Senator Zafar expressed discontent over what he perceived as biased treatment. He asserted that Imran Khan was sentenced without a trial, suggesting a lack of due process.

Cautioning against the selective application of justice, he warned that those laughing at the convictions today could face similar consequences in the future. Zafar also lamented the treatment of PTI’s lawyers, alleging that they were confined to a room as a form of punishment. He applauded the resilience of the people who, despite challenges, exercised their voting rights and brought about a “revolution”.