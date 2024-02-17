Gauri Khan launches new restaurant in Mumbai

Gauri Khan has launched a new restaurant in Mumbai called Torii. The Asian restaurant has been designed by the interior designer herself.

The restaurateur, who has designed the homes of celebs such as Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra, was joined by Sussanne Khan as well as other close friends at the bash.

Karan Johar, who is a close family friend of Gauri and actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan, arrived solo and posed for paparazzi outside Torii.

Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, who are seen together on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives posed together at the bash.

They were also joined by Bhavana’s husband, actor Chunky Panday, in some of the pictures.

Gauri, who wore a sparkly top with black pants for her party, was also joined by interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Seen in a red dress, she posed alongside actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is married to jewellery designer and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, was also spotted at Gauri’s bash.