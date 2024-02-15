Foreign reserves reach $13.149b

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to US$ 13,149.1 million in the week ended on February 9, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,056.5 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 13 million to $ 8,056.5 million during the week under review. Meanwhile net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,092.6 million. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 2, 2024, were $ 13,097.6 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,044 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,053.6 million.