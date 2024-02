Chaudhry Shujaat reached Adiala Jail to meet Parvez Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat and his son Chaudhry Salik reached Adiala Jail.

Sources say that Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Salik will meet former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail.

Chaudhry Shujaat will give a message of peace to Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail and ask him to return to PML-Q.