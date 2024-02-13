Brent consolidates gains above $82 a barrel

Crude oil prices gained traction on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions keep the prices up. As of 1250 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $0.56 (+0.68 percent) to reach $82.56 a barrel. Similarly, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, went up by $0.53 (+0.69 percent) to $77.45 a barrel. On the other hand, the price of Arab Light increased by $1.02 (+1.25 percent) to reach $82.56 a barrel. Similarly, the price of Russian Sokol increased by $0.86 (+1.15 percent) to $75.58. Following suit, the price for Opec Basket increased to $81.45 a barrel with an uptick of $1.30 (+1.62 percent). The conflict in the Middle East has kept prices elevated. The US, Egyptian, Israeli and Qatari officials were expected to meet in Cairo on Tuesday to seek a truce in Gaza as more than a million civilians crammed into a southern corner of the Palestinian enclave, waiting in fear for an Israeli assault. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have kept up their attacks in the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with Palestinians and striking vessels with commercial ties to the US, Britain and Israel since mid-November. But changing expectations over the path of US interest rates have limited price gains, with recent central banker comments dashing market speculation of rate cuts early this year.