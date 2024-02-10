Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi elected PTF President

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark event, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Saturday elected tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi as its new president for a four-year term, spanning from 2024 to 2028. The election to choose new office-bearers were held at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad wherein representatives of all affiliated units of the PTF took part. Following a closely contested election, Aisam emerged victorious, securing 8 votes against his rival Maj General (retd) Asghar Nawaz’s 7 votes for the presidential position. The election results also saw Lt. Col. (retd) Zia Uddin Tufail assuming the role of Secretary General PTF, while M. Arif Qureshi was elected Treasurer. Zia Uddin garnered 8 votes against Suleman Javed’s 7. Arif Qureshi clinched 9 votes against his opponent Umar Farooq’s 6 votes. “I’m very excited at the win. In my 25 years playing career I tried my best to bring laurels for my country and now as president of the federation I will be trying to deliver my best,” Aisam told media after winning the election. The 43-year-old Aisam said he had learnt a lot at the international level and would be trying to disseminate his knowledge of the game to Pakistan players.