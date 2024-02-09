Pakistanis turn to memes amid slow election results

As Pakistan awaits elections results, country’s election commission said that independent candidates backed by jailed Imran Khan were leading even as supports of the former prime minister claimed that the ballots were being manipulated to favour Nawaz Sharif and his party.

Imran Khan was disqualified from running in the election because of criminal convictions which he said were politically motivated.

But what are Pakistanis up to? Sharing memes. Of the 156 National Assembly results announced, candidates backed by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 62 seats while the Pakistan Muslim League of Nawaz Sharif secured 46 seats.

Results of 110 more seats are still pending but PTI Chairman Gohar Khan told Pakistani news channel Geo that the party would not need outside support or alliances to form a government. Any party needs 169 seats are required for a majority.