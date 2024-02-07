Nepra termed K Electric’s performance unsatisfactory

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has released the details related to the Power Plants Performance Review Report 2022-23.

According to the Nepra report, K Electric’s performance in renewable energy integration is unsatisfactory, K Electric’s generation from renewable energy has been only 2.4 percent.

According to the Nepra report, K Electric is dependent on expensive power generation.

According to the report issued by Nepra, K Electric was advised to build more renewable energy plants, K Electric was also advised to reduce generation costs by improving the generation mix.

According to Nepra, K Electric continued to approach for inclusion of expensive power plants