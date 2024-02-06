Internet Ban

In today’s digital age, when the ability to access the internet and utilize social media platforms has become an indispensable tool for citizens to participate in democratic processes, rampant concerns about potential disruptions to internet access during elections have raised alarm bells among human rights organizations and individuals who value freedom of expression. Although provincial governments are repeatedly issuing press releases about not considering any such suspension, the fact of the matter remains that not too long ago, caretaker interior minister Gohar Ejaz had talked of possible internet disruptions and shutdowns during elections. That such disruptions not only undermine the democratic process but also impede citizens’ access to crucial information and their ability to express their viewpoints freely need not be read out loud to anyone.

Amnesty International, in collaboration with several other human rights organizations, has issued a call to the Pakistani authorities to guarantee uninterrupted access to the internet and digital communication platforms during the upcoming elections. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right that must be protected, and any limitations on internet access must be carefully evaluated to prevent the suppression of dissenting voices.

To ensure a fair and transparent electoral process, Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must take proactive measures to guarantee full internet access and social media usage throughout the election period. But while it is crucial for governments and election authorities to ensure uninterrupted internet access, citizens also have a role to play in safeguarding their digital rights. By staying informed, advocating for internet freedom, and actively participating in the electoral process, individuals can contribute to creating an environment that values and protects freedom of expression. Let these elections go down in history as a refreshing break from the past when the state and all its institutions facilitate the masses in choosing the leadership for their better tomorrow. Any move with even a whiff of going against democracy should be avoided at all costs. *