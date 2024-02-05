Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Drippy’ takes Punjabi music by storm

The Punjabi music scene has been taken by storm as the late Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous track ‘Drippy’ has been released.

It is Sidhu’s sixth posthumous track after the likes of ‘SYL’, ‘Vaar’ and ‘Watch Out’. The song also features Mxrci and AR Paisley. Sidhu and AR Paisley penned the lyrics while the late Punjabi star composed ‘Drippy’. Mxrci added his musical vision to create a track that has taken inspiration from different genres.

Opening with a night vision style, the music video features a gathering with cars drifting.

The bass immediately drops, with an aggressive style that seems to have been inspired by drill music.

Sidhu then comes into the fore, performing with his signature sound while Punjabi folk tunes are blended with popular rap beats. This hybrid style of music has been embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds in both India and abroad.

As Sidhu Moose Wala’s unique yet familiar tone continues, the music video features two gun-wielding men, imagery that is distinctive of drill music.

Sidhu’s lyrics are delivered with energy and aggression as his hook fades and AR Paisley’s feature arrives.

Sidhu returns for the hook and it is just as catchy as the first time before ‘Drippy’ ends with the sound of gunshots. Since being released, fans have been going wild for ‘Drippy’. Paying tribute to the late star, one commented: “Legends never die.”

Another who had never listened to Sidhu Moose Wala was in awe of the song: “My first time listening to this guy. He sounds great, Who is he, he is blowing up in America.”