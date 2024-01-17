CM lays foundation stone of Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed flyover

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3-project, here on Wednesday.

He inspected the 8-km long whole route from Maraka Multan Road up to Adda Plot and reviewed asphalt laying work and shook hands with the labourers. Mohsin Naqvi also checked the temperature of asphalt along with construction of the walls. He while ordering to expedite asphalt laying work directed to increase the resources so that the project could be completed within the stipulated time frame.

“The support of the whole Punjab government’s team stands with you,” the CM said that hopefully, this project would be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi in order to accelerate pace of work on the project, issued directions to the Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal and Secretary Communication & Works in this regard. He inspected ongoing construction activities on the project. FWO officials gave a briefing about progress being made on the project. The CM underscored that people would be provided excellent transportation facilities with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project, adding that 8-km long Southern Loop-3 project would be opened for traffic soon. It was informed during the briefing that 6 out of 8 main structures have been completed while 20 small structures have also been completed. Approximately, 70 per cent work of the project has been completed.

Provincial ministers Azafar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority, MD NESPAK, Project Director LESCO and FWO officials were also present.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover Project (Cheel Chowk) at Walton Road. CM was given a briefing about the flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the project before 120 days adding that traffic coming from Qainchi Ferozepur Road can easily travel to DHA which will reduce traffic load on the Walton Road. The 750 meter long flyover will comprise two lanes. Approximately, 10 lakh population residing on the Walton Road and the adjacent area will be benefited from this project.

He apprised that initially two protected U-turns were to be constructed in place of the flyover worth Rs1.20 billion.CBD Punjab, NLC and NESPAK undertook construction planning of the flyover project which saved Rs20 crores. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that in order to pay tributes to the great sacrifices of national heroes and martyrs, this project has been attributed to a brave son of the nation Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed. Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed flyover project revealed that the Walton Road will become signal- free with the construction of this flyover. Initially, it was planned to construct two U-turns worth Rs1.2 billion on the Walton Road but Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed flyover will be constructed worth Rs1 billion only which will cause a great saving. Traffic flow will be improved with the construction of this flyover.

A bridge is being constructed in order to improve the traffic flow from Gulberg up to Walton which will be completed by 15th February. Work on the said project is ongoing day and night. Work on the drainage project at the cost of Rs.9 billion is ongoing in CBD which will greatly benefit the residential areas of Walton, DHA and Cantonment. Water used to stagnate in the Walton, DHA and Cantonment areas more than the Lakshmi Chowk which cause difficulties in the traffic flow. All traffic and drainage problems will be resolved in the area. Hopefuly, the flyover project will be completed before 120 days. CBD, Housing Department, NLC and other teams will construct an excellent flyover jointly as in the past. Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Hosing, Commissioner/DG LDA, Chairman CBD, CEO CBD, Project Director NLC and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.