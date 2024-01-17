PML-N leader predicts February 8 victory, vows development

Senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Hasaan Riaz predicts victory on February 8, foreseeing national development under PML-N leadership. He asserts that the country’s enemies are facing their demise, condemning those involved in the May 9 incident. Riaz blames the previous four-year rulers for the country’s deterioration, emphasizing the people’s belief in Nawaz Sharif’s ability to lead Pakistan out of darkness. He expresses confidence in PML-N’s love and passion for the country, declaring the party as the only benevolent force in Pakistan.