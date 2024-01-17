PM and Belgian counterpart satisfied with growing trade

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on Wednesday, while noting the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Belgium, expressed great satisfaction at the growing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They reaffirmed their commitment to enhance high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including, trade and investment, migration and mobility and higher education. Important regional and global developments were also discussed.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to facilitate the businesses and investment in the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also mentioned the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the business-friendly measures taken under it to facilitate the investors.