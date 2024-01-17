Accusing Finger

From the looks of it, former prime minister Imran Khan’s troubles are far from over. A day after the Islamabad High Court reserved its judgement on a plea sought by his wife, Bushra Bibi, for the dismissal of her first husband’s petition challenging the solemnity of her nikkah, another court indicted the couple over the charges. That the higher judiciary is being forced to divert its precious resources to deciding what went on inside the boundaries of chadar and char deewari of an individual is an abhorrent trend, but because we live in a society where public personalities become public properties, one cannot do anything but gulp down the nauseating discourse and bear the toxic aftertaste. As rightly argued by Bushra Bibi, her first husband’s very convenient timing in registering a case an overwhelming six years after their marriage had ended reeks of malice and a nefarious agenda.

It should have served the overall matrimonial jurisprudence if there existed a solid line of action for the honourable authorities to pipe down the slander.

A court in Islamabad, when dismissing the allegations of illicit relations, has earlier remarked that legal ordinances require the presence of two witnesses for the bench to slam the code of criminal procedure.

It can only be hoped for the sake of the privacy of the ordinary man that the higher judiciary carves out a similar recourse in the ongoing case as well. While the bizarre novella has managed to cause a sensation ever since the wedding hit headlines, clearly our justice system has a lot more on its plate. Similarly crucial is the need to act against the new normal that sees politically vile players tear down the privacy of homes and let slander run around in circles. *